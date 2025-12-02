Lil Uzi Vert Releases New Single “Regular” and Music Video

Global trailblazer Lil Uzi Vert has released their newest track, “Regular,” now available on all platforms through Roc Nation Distribution and Cor(e). The surprise drop arrived with a high-energy music video co-directed by SeeworldTurtle and Uzi, offering fans a vivid look into the creative direction shaping this new chapter of their career.

Produced by ZeeGoinXrazy, “Regular” arrives one week after Uzi announced their signing to Roc Nation Distribution, marking the start of an independent era that has already been defined by rapid-fire releases. On November 24, Uzi kickstarted the momentum with two surprise tracks, “Chanel Boy” and “Relevant,” each accompanied by its own visual.

The run of new music reinforces Uzi’s reputation as one of today’s most visionary and versatile artists. With more than 31 billion career streams, multiple Grammy nominations and an RIAA Diamond certification, Uzi continues to be a global force. Their catalog includes three Billboard 200 chart-topping albums and more than 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100, including iconic hits such as “XO TOUR Llif3,” “Just Wanna Rock,” “Futsal Shuffle 2020,” and “That Way.”

Uzi’s genre-blending sound and boundary-pushing approach have also delivered standout collaborations, from the platinum singles “The Way Life Goes” and “Neon Guts” featuring Pharrell Williams to PLUTO X BABY PLUTO with Future. Their contribution to Migos’ chart-topping “Bad and Boujee” further cemented their influence on modern hip hop.

With “Regular,” Uzi signals that this new era is only just beginning.