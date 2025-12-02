Christmas spirit swept across the Las Vegas Strip as Mariah Carey opened her glittering holiday production, “Mariah Carey’s Christmastime in Las Vegas,” at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The Queen of Christmas delivered festive nostalgia and soaring vocals during the show’s first two nights on Friday, Nov. 28 and Saturday, Nov. 29.

The best-selling female artist of all time enchanted audiences with a holiday-centered setlist that featured fan favorites like “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” along with lavish arrangements, vibrant staging, and the Las Vegas debut of her original song “Fall in Love at Christmas.” Carey also treated fans to a medley of classics and selections from her new album, Here For It All, which continued her 35-year streak of Billboard 200 top-10 entries.

Draped in shimmering costumes and surrounded by wintry visuals, Carey transformed Dolby Live into a full Christmas wonderland, showcasing a production designed to spotlight the power of her voice and the immersive experience of Dolby Atmos.

Following the successful opening weekend, additional performances are scheduled for December 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12 and 13. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.

For each ticket sold, Mariah and Live Nation Las Vegas will donate one dollar to The Fresh Air Fund’s Camp Mariah, a program offering arts, career exploration and outdoor activities to youth ages 11 through 15.

Dolby Atmos further elevates the concert experience at Dolby Live by surrounding attendees with multidimensional sound, capturing every musical detail with clarity and depth.