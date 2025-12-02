Mike Tyson opened up about his long relationship with cannabis and revealed that his family once urged him to return to it after a brief break. During an appearance on the Confidence of Champions podcast, the former heavyweight icon explained that going a few days without weed completely shifted his energy in a way that made his loved ones uncomfortable.

Tyson said that when he stopped smoking for five days his wife and children became worried and asked him to light up again. He stressed that he was not angry or lashing out, but that his presence became intense in a way people found hard to handle. According to Tyson, cannabis softened that edge and made him easier to be around.

He contrasted the effect with alcohol, which he said often led him to embarrassing behavior. Weed, he explained, created calm moments where people felt relaxed enough to take photos with him. Tyson said the difference was so clear that his family would flat out ask him to smoke for the sake of peace in the house.

Tyson also reflected on how cannabis helped him find stability over the years. He described himself as a completely different person when he used it, someone more grounded and less volatile. His connection to cannabis goes back decades and he has openly shared that he smoked daily, even during exhibition fights.

Today he is involved in cannabis reform efforts and owns Tyson 2.0, a company built around the plant he says changed his life. Tyson has told lawmakers that cannabis played a major role in helping him escape more damaging habits and gave him a healthier path forward.