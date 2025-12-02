STARZ has officially confirmed that production is underway for Power: Origins, the newest addition to the ever-expanding Power Universe. The prequel series will explore the early lives of Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan as ambitious young hustlers rising through the streets of New York City. Filming for the 18-episode first season is now taking place in New Jersey.

The new cast joins previously announced leads Spence Moore as Ghost, Charlie Mann as Tommy, and MeKai Curtis reprising his role as young Kanan. Jennifer Ferrin will play Tommy’s troubled mother, Kate Egan, while Lizzy DeClement will portray Jill Wexler, a sharp and determined Queens nurse who becomes romantically involved with Tommy. Lenny Platt joins as fitness entrepreneur Lenny Seidell, whose steroid-fueled business model pulls him into the world of Ghost and Tommy.

Additional recurring cast includes Armani Gabriel as J Boogs, one of the duo’s most trusted corner boys, Everett Osborne as NFL star Omay Moreau, and Jason Dirden returning as Traymont Stinson from “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”

Power: Origins will offer a fresh take on the franchise with a high-energy look at Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan before they became icons of the series. The show marks the fourth spinoff in the hit franchise and follows the success of “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and “Power Book IV: Force.”

The series is executive produced by Sascha Penn, Courtney Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, and others, with Lionsgate Television producing for STARZ.