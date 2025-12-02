The Game addressed the heartbreaking death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas during a recent conversation on The Cruz Show, offering an emotional response as investigators continue to work through the facts of the case. Early information about the discovery of Rivas body set off a wave of confusion on socials, including false claims that she had been decapitated when she was found in a Tesla registered to singer D4vd in September.

The Game said the details that circulated online deeply disturbed him, especially since Rivas was the same age as his daughter. He described the pain any parent would feel if confronted with those claims and stressed that nothing is more distressing to him than violence against women or children.

Law enforcement has since corrected the misleading reports. Los Angeles Police Captain Scot Williams told People that the condition of Rivas body had been misrepresented and that none of the dramatic claims spreading on socials were accurate. He explained that her body was not frozen and not decapitated, noting that she had been in the car for weeks and that none of the early online theories lined up with the physical reality investigators observed on September eighth.

No one has been arrested, though authorities confirmed that D4vd is being reviewed as a possible suspect. He has not been charged, and investigators say he was on tour when Rivas body was discovered. The LA County Medical Examiner has placed a security hold on the case while the investigation continues.