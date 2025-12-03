Alexander Mack Shines in New On The Radar Performance After GRAMMY Nod

Virginia rising star Alexander Mack is keeping his momentum strong with the release of his second On The Radar performance, delivering an electric live rendition of his track “GO OFF!” The Jazz-influenced bop highlights his lyrical sharpness, high-energy delivery, and genre-blending creativity. The performance arrives shortly after Mad Skillz’ Words For Days, a project Mack contributed to through collaboration and creative partnership, earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.

“GO OFF!” shows why Mack continues to be one of Virginia’s most exciting emerging artists. His performance is filled with charisma and precision, proving he can hold his own on platforms that spotlight elite talent. The record artist’s musicality and penmanship are on full display as he effortlessly bounces between rap, melody, and Jazz-inspired cadences.

This marks another win in what has already been a standout year for Mack. He opened at a celebration honoring legendary producer Timbaland in Norfolk, performed at a major festival in his hometown of Richmond, and has been consistently building anticipation for his forthcoming album. Each performance rollout is helping him level up his profile, setting him on a strong trajectory heading into 2026.

“With a swagger off the meter, I feel like you cannot pronounce,” Mack raps, capturing the confidence fueling his recent run. His determination, versatility, and creative vision continue to separate him from the pack as he climbs toward the next stage of his career.

Fans can watch the full “GO OFF!” performance on On The Radar and follow his journey on Instagram and TikTok.