Bruno Mars Has Apple Music’s Top Song of 2025, Kendrick Lamar Places Two in Top Five

ROSÉ and Bruno Mars’ hit collaboration “APT.” has officially been named the biggest song of 2025 across Apple Music, sweeping every major metric on the platform’s year-end charts. The track led globally as the most-streamed song of the year, the most-identified on Shazam, the most-played on radio, and the lyrics most-read by listeners.

Apple Music unveiled its Replay ’25 experience on Tuesday, giving users a personalized look at their top artists, minutes listened, genre breakdowns, and monthly trends. According to Billboard, the platform also expanded tools for artists to track audience growth and global reach.

Apple Music unveils their Top 5 most-streamed songs this year for #AppleMusicReplay:



1. APT. — ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

2. luther — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

3. Die With A Smile — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

4. Not Like Us — Kendrick Lamar

5. BIRDS OF A FEATHER — Billie Eilish pic.twitter.com/xbiIH6M26Z — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 2, 2025

Alongside the massive success of “APT.,” Kendrick Lamar made one of the strongest showings of any artist on the 2025 charts. His collaboration with SZA, “luther,” claimed the No. 2 spot on the Top Songs of 2025: Global list. The placement adds to a dominant year for Kendrick, who continued to solidify his position as one of the most influential artists of the era. His consistent chart presence across multiple platforms in 2025 reflects both critical acclaim and sustained fan demand.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars followed closely behind with “Die With A Smile,” which rounded out the global top three. Tyler, The Creator, Apple Music’s Artist of the Year, landed his first year-end chart placement with “Sticky,” while rising stars Gracie Abrams and Alex Warren broke into the top 10 with standout releases.