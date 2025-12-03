International artist Burna Boy has stepped in to cover the funeral expenses for all four young victims involved in the heartbreaking Stockton tragedy. The gesture came after Burna Boy learned of the incident on The Breakfast Club and heard details about the affected families.

The story that moved him most was that of Amari, a standout student with a 3.8 GPA and a promising athletic future. His life was cut short in the violence, leaving his family and community devastated. Upon hearing the details, Burna Boy reached out through industry contacts and immediately offered support so that the families would not face financial pressure while navigating their grief.

In a statement shared through his team, Burna Boy expressed how deeply the news affected him: “When I heard about the children murdered in Stockton, my heart broke. After hearing the story on The Breakfast Club, I reached out to Wack 100 and connected with Jason Lee because no family should ever face this kind of pain alone. I wanted to do whatever I could to support these parents as they begin the long process of healing.”

Burna Boy’s contribution will fully cover funeral costs for all four children. The support arrives at a time when families are still trying to process their loss and prepare for the emotional days ahead.

Vice Mayor Jason Lee, who has been meeting privately with the victims’ families, expressed gratitude for the global show of compassion. He noted that Burna Boy’s generosity reflects how people from around the world want to help, even when they have never met the families directly impacted.

The tragic loss has left the Stockton community in mourning, but the gesture offers a small measure of relief as families begin to heal.