The Los Angeles Clippers have made a stunning decision to send home future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul, abruptly ending his return to the franchise as the team struggles through a disappointing 5-16 start. The move was first reported by Chris Haynes, who noted that Paul hoped to finish his final NBA season with the Clippers.

Chris Paul wanted to play his final season with Clippers. The team is off to a disappointing 5-16 start and now removes one of the few leaders in the locker room. https://t.co/G9ZDKLmbhK — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 3, 2025

In an official statement to ClutchPoints, Clippers president Lawrence Frank confirmed that the team is parting ways with the veteran guard and will work with him to determine his next steps.

“We are parting ways with Chris and he will no longer be with the team. We will work with him on the next step of his career,” Frank said. “Chris is a legendary Clipper who has had a historic career. I want to make one thing very clear. No one is blaming Chris for our underperformance. I accept responsibility for the record we have right now. There are a lot of reasons why we’ve struggled. We are grateful for the impact Chris has made on the franchise.”

Paul had been viewed as one of the few leaders capable of steadying the Clippers’ locker room. His exit leaves a significant void as the organization searches for answers in a season quickly slipping away.