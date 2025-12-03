Daz Dillinger is calling out his cousin Snoop Dogg over what he describes as a major betrayal tied to their Death Row Records history. In a new series of statements, Daz claims Snoop went behind his back to copyright music he created during his time at the iconic label. He also alleges that Snoop is trying to sell a massive catalog valued at $1 billion, which Daz says includes his work without permission.

The accusations quickly drew a heated response from Snoop. The Long Beach legend fired back with sharp words, dismissing Daz’s claims and accusing him of spreading negativity.

“You got nothing to do but hate on me. In a minute, I’m going to f*** you up cuz, not physically but business wise,” Snoop said. “I know you’re broke as hell. Leave me alone. I’m serious.”

The dispute adds a new chapter to the long, complicated history within the Death Row family, where ownership, rights, and royalties have been ongoing battles since the label’s rise in the 1990s. Neither artist has offered further clarification, but the public back-and-forth has fans questioning whether the cousins can repair their relationship or if this marks a deeper divide.