DJ Akademiks weighed in on the release of Drake’s highly anticipated album ICEMAN, noting uncertainty about whether it will drop before the year’s end. While he remains unsure about the exact release date, Akademiks predicted the project could sell between 400K and 600K copies in its first week.

“So, ICEMAN is absolutely dropping, I’m losing faith that it’s dropping this year,” Akademiks said, hinting at potential delays.

He added that the album is poised for a strong commercial performance, stating, “This ain’t a 300 album. This ain’t a collab with PARTYNEXTDOOR. Next album is doing 400 to 600, and honestly, if I could control Drake’s marketing, he would’ve been doing 750 constantly.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting the official drop, and industry insiders are watching closely to see if ICEMAN will continue Drake’s streak of record-breaking sales.