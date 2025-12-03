Former Lakers Center Elden Campbell Dies at 57

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Elden Campbell, a hometown standout who spent 8 ½ of his 15 NBA seasons with the franchise he grew up watching, has died at 57. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Campbell, a 6-foot-11 Inglewood native and Morningside High alum, was selected by the Lakers in the first round of the 1990 NBA Draft after a strong career at Clemson. He averaged 10.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over his career and earned an NBA championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004, a title secured with a Finals win over the Lakers.

Former Laker Byron Scott, who knew Campbell’s family from their shared Inglewood roots, reflected on the loss. “I just remember his demeanor. That’s why we nicknamed him Easy E,” Scott told The Los Angeles Times. “He was just so cool, nothing speeding him up. He was such a good dude. I loved Easy, man.”

Campbell delivered some of his strongest seasons in Los Angeles, averaging 14.9 points during the 1996-97 campaign while playing alongside Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. His best statistical season came with the Charlotte Hornets, where he averaged 15.3 points and 9.4 rebounds.

Former teammate Cedric Ceballos also paid tribute, writing on Instagram, “This one hurt to the bone. Grew up as kids together.”

Campbell was recently inducted into the 2025 SoCal Basketball Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy as one of Southern California’s most respected basketball figures.