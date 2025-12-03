Fanatics, the global sports platform, has officially launched Fanatics Markets, a new prediction market app designed to let users trade on outcomes across sports, finance, economics, and culture. The platform offers a simple and intuitive way for people to pick a side on key moments, from game scores to interest rate decisions, award shows and major political events.

Fanatics Markets is powered by markets and pricing from Crypto.com | Derivatives North America, a CFTC-registered exchange and clearinghouse. This partnership gives users access to an institutional-grade infrastructure that supports real-time pricing and a smooth trading experience. The platform debuts in 24 states, including California, Texas, Florida, and Washington.

Fanatics entered the prediction market space after acquiring Paragon Global Markets in July 2025. Paragon is a CFTC-registered introducing broker and member of the National Futures Association. With the acquisition complete, the new Fanatics Markets app is now available on both iOS and Android.

The platform allows users to trade contracts tied to sports, financial indicators, economic data and political outcomes. Examples include predicting whether a team will score more than 20 points or whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.

Fanatics Betting and Gaming CEO Matt King said the launch expands the company’s mission of enhancing fan engagement. He noted that the app gives fans a safe and intuitive way to engage with the moments that shape culture while offering the potential to profit if their predictions land.

Travis McGhee, Global Head of Predictions at Crypto.com, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to compliant, accessible prediction markets.

Fanatics Markets will roll out in two phases. Phase One, available now, covers sports, finance, economics and politics. Phase Two, arriving early next year, introduces event contracts tied to crypto, IPOs, climate, pop culture, tech and AI, movies and music.

The app goes live today in Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Utah, with additional states launching soon.

Fanatics Markets also includes consumer protection tools such as deposit limits, session limits, timeouts and self exclusion.q