Fear of God Athletics has officially revealed the Fear of God Athletics II Basketball Derrick Rose PE, a limited-edition release celebrating one of basketball’s most explosive and influential point guards. Created in collaboration with Derrick Rose, the sneaker honors his long-standing partnership with adidas and his deep connection to the city of Chicago.
The II Basketball Derrick Rose PE blends Fear of God’s modern minimalism with adidas performance innovation to create a silhouette crafted for both high-level play and premium lifestyle appeal. The design features luxury suede overlays in carbon and metal colorways along with Rose’s signature logo, giving the sneaker a refined yet powerful look that reflects his journey.
Rose emphasized the personal nature of the project, noting that his relationship with adidas has always been rooted in authenticity and growth. “They have been with me through every high and every challenge. To build this with Fear of God Athletics feels like a new chapter that respects where I started and where I am now,” he said.
Founder Jerry Lorenzo highlighted Rose’s legacy as a central inspiration, calling him a symbol of perseverance and Chicago pride. The collection includes two silhouettes: the Derrick Rose Lo, priced at $180, and the Derrick Rose Hi, a Chicago exclusive, priced at $200.
The Fear of God Athletics II Basketball Derrick Rose PE will be available starting December 5, 2025, through Confirmed, adidas.com, FearofGod.com, and select adidas and premium retail partners worldwide.