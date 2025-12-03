Jada Pinkett Smith is facing a lawsuit from Will Smith’s longtime friend Bilaal Salaam, who claims she threatened him at Will’s 2021 birthday party. According to the complaint, Salaam alleges Jada, accompanied by her entourage, told him he could “end up missing or catch a bullet” if he continued “telling her personal business” and demanded he sign an NDA.

According to Page Six, Salaam further claims an associate followed him to his car while making additional threats. He also alleges Jada initiated a “retaliatory campaign” after he declined to assist with crisis management following the Oscars slap incident.

The lawsuit states Jada’s public denial to TMZ about seeing Will Smith intimate with men was intended to discredit Salaam. He claims he faced further threats related to a memoir, along with financial and emotional damages, and is seeking $3 million in compensation.

Representatives for Jada Pinkett Smith have not responded to the allegations.