adidas Basketball and James Harden introduced the Harden Vol. 10 during the Los Angeles Clippers matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, marking a new era in the star’s signature sneaker line. The debut colorway, titled “Imma Be a Star,” highlights Harden’s evolution both as a player and as a cultural figure whose story continues to inspire the next generation.
Harden was joined by several teammates who also wore the new sneaker on court, including Ivica Zubac, Bogdan Bogdanović, John Collins, and Kobe Sanders. Their shared appearance in the “Imma Be a Star” colorway created a unified visual moment during one of the most-watched rivalry games of the season.
Before tip-off, Harden arrived at the arena alongside youth from the Boys and Girls Club of Los Angeles, an organization that played a role in his early years. The group made their entrance on a custom “Imma Be a Star” school bus and were dressed in exclusive campaign apparel and the Harden Vol. 10 sneakers. The moment served as a tribute to Harden’s childhood dreams and his ongoing commitment to uplifting young athletes.
Harden’s mother, Ms. Monja Willis, and his son, Jace Harden, watched courtside in the new sneaker as well. Their presence connected the debut to the handwritten childhood note that inspired the “Imma Be a Star” theme. With Jace now part of Harden’s journey, the message of hope and determination has gained a new layer of meaning.
The Harden Vol. 10 launch signals a major chapter in Harden’s partnership with adidas as he continues to shape his legacy through performance, storytelling, and community engagement.