NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 25: (L-R) Sean2Miles, Papoose and Daniel Curtis Lee attend the “Bars on Wheels”, A Journey to Save Hip Hop Visual Album Release at The Roxy Cinema on November 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Papoose/Wynn Records )

Hip hop icon Papoose brought the culture together last night at Roxy Cinema New York for an exclusive advance screening of his new visual album Bars On Wheels: A Journey to Save HipHop. The short film will be released on November 28 and will stream on Tubi.

The room was packed with influential figures in the industry. Ice T, Treach, Maino, Nems, Drewski, Mr. Commodore, and Claressa Shields were among the notable names who showed up to support the premiere.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 25: (L-R) Gorilla Nems, Dj Drewski, Maino, Papoose, Sean2Miles, Treach, Ice-T and Kool Keith attend the “Bars on Wheels”, A Journey to Save Hip Hop Visual Album Release at The Roxy Cinema on November 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Papoose/Wynn Records )

Papoose explained that the project is an elevated extension of his popular online series Food for Thought. He said Bars On Wheels is designed to restore creativity and intention in rap by focusing on strong visuals, clean audio, and high-level lyricism. He added that the film captures his mission to help save hip hop, a mission that unfolds in full only when the entire short film is experienced.

Co-creator Sean2 Miles, who produced every track on the soundtrack, said the project was made from a place of passion and respect for the culture. He added that renting out the theater created a sense of celebration for everyone involved.

The eleven-minute film follows Papoose as he shifts through characters and symbolic vehicles that represent the tension, triumph, and danger of hip hop. Shot in a single day across alleys, warehouses, and city streets, the visual takes viewers on a race against time as Papoose fights to restore the heartbeat of the genre.

Following the screening, Papoose and Sean2 Miles hosted a live Q&A that revealed deeper layers of their creative process and why they believe Bars On Wheels will spark renewed appreciation for true lyricism.