Ray J is calling on Beyoncé and Jay Z to show his sister Brandy some love all the while a strange social media moment involving the singer’s Instagram account is going on. According to Ray J, the power couple has attended more than six shows featuring Brandy but has never stopped to greet her or take a picture.
The situation took an unexpected turn when comments appeared from Brandy’s verified Instagram account under Beyoncé’s recent posts, including one message that read, “I dare you to come down here again and take a picture with me it will go viral!!!” The comments circulated widely and sparked confusion online before being deleted.
As fans debate whether the comments were intentional, hacked, or posted in error, Ray J continues to defend his sister and hopes the interaction leads to a positive moment between two of music’s most influential families.