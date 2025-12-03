Ray J is calling on Beyoncé and Jay Z to show his sister Brandy some love all the while a strange social media moment involving the singer’s Instagram account is going on. According to Ray J, the power couple has attended more than six shows featuring Brandy but has never stopped to greet her or take a picture.

Ray J wants Beyoncé & Jay Z to show his sister Brandy some love, when they attend the show.



He mentions that Beyonce & Jay Z attended more than 6 shows and never stopped to say hello or take a picture with Brandy. pic.twitter.com/gY2z8wzDYj — ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) December 2, 2025

The situation took an unexpected turn when comments appeared from Brandy’s verified Instagram account under Beyoncé’s recent posts, including one message that read, “I dare you to come down here again and take a picture with me it will go viral!!!” The comments circulated widely and sparked confusion online before being deleted.

Why is Ray J on Brandy’s phone leaving comments on a Beyoncé fan page trying to start trouble? pic.twitter.com/jbUGw0210w — 💎🍾 (@TheRocSupremacy) December 3, 2025

As fans debate whether the comments were intentional, hacked, or posted in error, Ray J continues to defend his sister and hopes the interaction leads to a positive moment between two of music’s most influential families.