The House of Rémy Martin has unveiled an extraordinary partnership with acclaimed Chinese artist Xue Song to celebrate Lunar New Year, marking the Year of the Horse with a limited-edition XO gift set. Song reimagines the House’s iconic Centaur through a vivid blend of collage and traditional Chinese ink, creating an artwork titled “The Centaur is Paving the Way.”

Inspired by the zodiac’s symbol of strength, speed and perseverance, the piece depicts the Centaur leading a herd of five horses into a bright future. Set against a vibrant red backdrop, the artwork incorporates bamboo for renewal, flowing water for abundance and rich earth representing Rémy Martin’s treasured Petite and Grande Champagne terroirs. Guided by the Centaur’s golden javelin, the horses ascend skyward, embodying the House motto “Feet on the ground, head in the stars.”

The special-edition gift box features metallic detailing of Song’s energetic collage, sliding open to reveal a collectible XO decanter adorned with his golden Centaur and colorful symbolic elements. The collaboration gives Rémy Martin XO a festive, contemporary twist while honoring heritage and artistry.

To toast the season, Rémy Martin also introduces the XO 橘 (Jü) Old Fashioned, a mandarin-forward variation rooted in the fruit’s association with good fortune. Made with Rémy Martin XO, mandarin liqueur, Peychaud’s bitters and brown sugar, the cocktail captures the celebratory spirit of the new year.

The Rémy Martin Lunar New Year Collection 2026 will be available beginning December 2, 2025, at select retailers for a suggested price of $209.99.

Born in 1965, Xue Song is regarded as a pioneering contemporary artist who blends fragments of classical Chinese art with Western pop culture. His signature collage style emerged after a fire destroyed his studio, leading him to incorporate charred remnants of books, photographs and past works into layered, symbolic creations.