Serena Williams Shuts Down Comeback Rumors After Rejoining Anti-Doping Pool

Tennis icon Serena Williams has officially re-entered the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s testing pool, sparking immediate buzz about a possible return to competition. The 44-year-old has not played since the 2022 US Open, where she said she was “evolving away from tennis” rather than fully retiring.

Joining the testing pool is a required step for any athlete exploring a comeback and includes six months of availability before competing again. While the move raised eyebrows across the sports world, Williams quickly clarified that fans should not expect a return to the tour.

Taking to X, she wrote, “Omg yall I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy.” Her statement ended the swirling speculation, even as many fans continued to hold out hope.

Omg yall I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy- — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) December 2, 2025

Williams remains one of the most decorated athletes in history with 23 Grand Slam singles titles. Although she is fulfilling the ITIA’s eligibility requirement, she maintains that she has no plans to compete professionally again.

Her decision keeps her options open but confirms, for now, that her evolution beyond tennis continues.