The Journey of JabariOnTheBeat: From YouTube Beats to Platinum Plaques

You may not recognize the face yet, but you’ve definitely heard the tag. The electrifying call — “JabariOnTheBeat!” — has become a staple just before the beat drops, signaling the work of one of New York’s most promising and versatile young producers.

Born Jabari Nkosi Voss on August 11, 1999, the Brooklyn native entered music later than most of his peers, discovering production in his final year of high school. After briefly attending college on a full-tuition Posse scholarship, he dropped out to pursue music full-time — a gamble that paid off quickly. Through YouTube and social media, Jabari built a loyal global audience while landing placements with major artists.

Today, at just 26, Jabari has already worked with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Polo G, Lil Tjay, Bobby Shmurda, Mozzy, Ty Dolla $ign, J.I., Stunna Gambino, Nines, and many more. His work has earned multiple certifications, including RIAA Platinum and Gold plaques, as well as a BRIT Gold Certification for his contribution to Nines’ “Crabs in a Bucket” album.

Jabari’s sonic identity spans two signature lanes: the high-BPM melodic New York bounce that helped influence a new generation of NYC rap, and the atmospheric, emotional R&B-driven sound that initially propelled him to prominence through his “Drake Type Beat” era on YouTube. His versatility is also showcased through his extensive 10-project catalog with Toronto artist Sewerperson, a partnership that has independently amassed millions of streams.

Citing influences such as Teddy Walton, Terrace Martin, Noah “40” Shebib, 9th Wonder, and early inspirations from Kanye West’sGraduation to progressive electronic acts like Madeon and XXYYXX, Jabari’s sound continues to evolve. He produces faithfully in FL Studio, known for his sharp drum programming and distinctive bounce.

With a newly built studio, renewed focus, and collaborations in motion with both emerging talent and established names, Jabari is gearing up for what he calls his strongest run yet. Fans can expect more one-on-one artist projects, continued work with Sewerperson, and a refined fusion of hip-hop and experimental genres throughout 2026.

Through his expanding catalog, industry relationships, and unmistakable tag, JabariOnTheBeat is solidifying his place as one of the next major forces in modern music production.