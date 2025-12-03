On this date in 1995, Death Row Records unleashed one of the most powerful singles in its entire catalog with the release of California Love from the All Eyez On Me album. The record united Dr Dre, Tupac Shakur, and the legendary Zapp frontman Roger Troutman, creating a West Coast anthem that remains one of the most recognizable songs in Hip Hop history.

California Love was Tupac’s first official single as a Death Row artist and his first release as a free man following his release from prison. The record arrived at the height of the East Coast and West Coast conflict and instantly became a rallying point for the West, pairing the biggest rapper in the game with the most influential producer of the era. Dre delivered the sonic foundation while Troutman added his unmistakable talk box performance that pushed the record into iconic territory.

The single dominated radio and television and served as the B side to How Do U Want It, powered by the presence of Jodeci. Together they drove the release straight to the top of the Billboard charts, where California Love held the number one spot for two weeks. The song went on to earn Tupac posthumous Grammy nominations in the Best Rap Solo Performance category and the Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group category.

The record also contained one of Tupac’s most quoted lines, a declaration of West Coast pride that continues to echo across generations:

“Only in Cali where we riot not rally, to live and die

In L A we wearing Chucks not Ballys..”

Thirty years later, California Love remains one of the defining singles of the nineties and a moment that helped solidify Death Row as the most dominant label in the culture. Salute to Tupac Shakur, Dr Dre, Suge Knight, Roger Troutman, and the entire Death Row team for creating a timeless anthem that continues to live in Hip Hop history.