On this date in 1996, Death Row Records released its first and only Christmas album, a holiday project that arrived during one of the most painful moments in the label’s history. The compilation dropped less than three months after the fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas, casting a somber shadow over what was meant to be a festive release.

The album brought together the full Death Row roster, including Michel le, who was closely connected to Suge Knight at the time, along with Snoop Dogg, the Dogg Pound duo Daz Dillinger and Kurupt, the smooth voiced Nate Dogg, Danny Boy, and several emerging artists on the label. Together they reimagined a collection of Christmas soul standards and seasonal favorites like Silver Bells, Frosty Thee Snowman, and White Christmas through the unmistakable sound of West Coast rap.

The album never became a major mainstream release, but with sales around two hundred thousand copies, it managed to carve out its own lane. What made the project even more meaningful was the report that proceeds were directed toward charitable causes, adding an unexpected layer of purpose to a project released during a turbulent period for the label.

Nearly three decades later, this under the radar holiday release remains a unique chapter in Death Row’s history and a rare example of a gangsta rap powerhouse stepping into the Christmas spirit. Salute to the entire Death Row camp for creating a seasonal project that still stands as one of Hip Hop’s most unusual and memorable holiday albums.