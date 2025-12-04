adidas Basketball has announced a new partnership with Club 520, the fast rising podcast known for its raw basketball conversations and comedic storytelling. As part of the collaboration, adidas Basketball becomes the exclusive apparel and footwear partner for the show, helping highlight athletes, creators, and community stories.

Hosted by former NBA guard Jeff Teague, DJ Wells, and Brandon Hendricks, Club 520 has become a significant voice at the intersection of sports and culture. The partnership will tap into the podcast’s authentic connection to hoop culture while supporting the milestone release of James Harden’s tenth signature shoe.

Since joining The Volume in 2023, Club 520 has grown its YouTube subscriber base from 35,000 to more than 760,000. In 2025 alone, the show has generated 200 million YouTube views and 150 million social impressions. With The Volume extending its partnership through 2028 and adidas coming on board, Club 520 continues its rise as one of the most influential platforms in sports entertainment.

Jeff Teague called the partnership a major moment for the show, noting that adidas has long been part of basketball culture. Max Staiger, Global General Manager of adidas Basketball, praised Club 520’s voice and reach, saying the collaboration comes at the perfect time with the launch of Harden Vol 10.

Together, adidas Basketball and Club 520 aim to uplift real stories, celebrate creators, and embrace the communities that make basketball a global cultural force.