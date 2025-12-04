A new Netflix project titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning is drawing attention for a segment that revisits the events surrounding the passing of The Notorious B.I.G. In the series, Kirk Burrowes recounts his version of how the funeral came together and claims that Sean Diddy Combs first pledged to cover the service, only to later place the financial load on Biggie’s estate. Burrowes recalls Diddy expressing grand plans for a historic New York farewell for Biggie, then shifting tone once he realized how much it might cost. Burrowes states that Diddy eventually insisted that the estate would have to absorb the expenses, calling it a recoupable charge placed on Biggie even after his death.

Biggie’s estate manager Wayne Barrow stepped in after the docuseries release to firmly address the claims. Barrow, who worked directly with Burrowes and family matriarch Voletta Wallace during the planning of the funeral, stated that the accusations presented in the series were inaccurate. He explained that the funeral was not billed to the estate and that the narrative shown in the documentary misrepresents how the arrangements were handled.

Barrow also responded to another storyline raised in the series that suggested Biggie’s contract had reached a tense point shortly before his death. Rumors have circulated for years about stalled negotiations between Biggie and Diddy during that time. Barrow rejected that idea and clarified that Life After Death had already been completed and no renegotiation was taking place. His statements aim to correct what he views as major errors about Biggie’s final days and the stewardship of his legacy.