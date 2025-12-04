Spotify ushered in the 2025 Wrapped season last night with a special live performance in New York City by the iconic hip-hop duo, Clipse. The event served as a monumental celebration for the brothers, who have navigated the industry, stayed consistent, and have come out right on top of the cultural conversation.

The legendary duo delivered an electrifying set for top Clipse fans, running through their biggest hits to celebrate a monumental year of streaming support. The crowd was treated to fan favorites including “Chains & Whips,” “Ace Trumpets,” “Grindin’,” “Popular Demand,” and “Mr. Me Too.” The performance allowed the duo to connect directly with the fans who have championed their journey and their recent success.

Ballerinas in the Snowglobe

Beyond the concert, Spotify created a highly unique, immersive installation tied directly to the duo’s music. A life-size “snowglobe” pop-up, featuring a performance from live ballerinas, was unveiled on December 3rd.

This striking activation is located at New York’s Elizabeth Street Garden and directly references the iconic lyrics from their hit “Ace Trumpets”: “Ballerinas doing pirouettes inside of my snow globe. Shopping sprees in SoHo.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 03: <> Guests attend the Clipse performance to celebrate Spotify Wrapped 2025 at Storied NYC on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Spotify) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 03: <> attends the Clipse performance to celebrate Spotify Wrapped 2025 at Storied NYC on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Spotify) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 03: A general view of the atmosphere at the Clipse performance to celebrate Spotify Wrapped 2025 at Storied NYC on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Spotify)

The installation offers a tangible link between Clipse’s artistry and the music discovery experience that Spotify Wrapped facilitates. The pop-up will be open to fans between December 3rd and December 6th, offering a limited-time photo opportunity and a nod to one of the duo’s most quoted lines.

For those who missed the live show, select performances from the night are scheduled to live on Spotify where music videos are available, as well as on YouTube.