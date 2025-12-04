Netflix Doc Claims Diddy Slapped His Mother, Janice Combs

In the upcoming Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, Bad Boy Records co-founder Kirk Burrowes alleges that Sean “Diddy” Combs insulted and slapped his mother, Janice Combs, in the early days of his career.

Burrowes claims the alleged incident occurred shortly after the 1991 City College crowd crush, a tragedy that shook the New York music scene. He recalls Janice questioning Sean about his decision to pursue a music career after the incident.

Burrowes states, “I saw him put his hands on her, call her a b*tch, and slapped her. He’s not looking back.”

The series, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, explores Combs’ personal life, career, and legal challenges, featuring interviews with industry insiders and previously unseen footage.

Netflix has previously defended the project, confirming that all footage was legally obtained and asserting that the series is not a hit piece or an act of retribution.

The allegations in the doc are expected to spark further public debate ahead of the series’ release, adding to the scrutiny of the music mogul’s early career and personal history.