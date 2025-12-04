GRAMMY-winning singer and songwriter Ella Mai has announced her third studio album, Do You Still Love Me?, set for release on February 6 via 10Summers and Interscope Records. The newly revealed album artwork marks the beginning of a new chapter as Ella returns with music executive-produced by longtime collaborator Mustard, leaning into the chemistry that defined some of her most acclaimed work. Fans who pre-order the album will receive instant access to the songs “Little Things” and “Tell Her.”

Ella is also preparing to hit the road for her Did You Miss Me? Anniversary tour. The six-show run begins on Dec. 7 in London, then moves through the Netherlands and France, and finally heads to the United States for performances in Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles. Each stop takes place in intimate venues tied to her early career, giving longtime fans an up-close experience that celebrates her journey.

Ahead of the tour kickoff, Ella will release the official tour t-shirt on Dec.5 at 9 AM PST through her website. She is also offering a special anniversary vinyl that connects the themes of her early EP CHANGE to the creative direction she is embracing today.

Following the one-year anniversary of her 3 EP, Ella recently dropped the video for fan favorite “Little Things,” arriving shortly after the visual for “Tell Her.” That video intentionally references Destiny’s Child’s iconic “Say My Name,” subtly weaving her inspirations into this new era. With “Little Things,” Ella continues to showcase her evolution as both a woman and an artist, reaffirming her reputation for heartfelt storytelling rooted in love, honesty, and growth.