Ghost VnX Releases Captivating New Album “No In Between” 

Ghost VnX is an independent artist raised between Freetown and London, blending drill, melodic rap, and personal storytelling. His work is rooted in real experience — including two years spent fighting legal battles, remand, and house arrest, all of which were eventually dismissed. After returning to music, he rebuilt his career independently, charting in the Top 5 across several countries and reaching #13 on the UK Hip-Hop iTunes chart with “One Take Freestyle.” His catalogue continues growing, supported by rising Spotify radio traction and an expanding international fanbase.

New Album:

“No In Between” is Ghost VnX’s new album — a London-rooted drill project centred on sharp writing, emotional honesty, and real moments from his life. The sound is a balance of raw street energy and introspective melody, reflecting the duality of ambition and survival. The project features collaborations with artists including CS, Jah Digga , Don Micheal Jr, S Wavey, Blingy Fresh, Anass, Skillz, and more, building a diverse sound that moves between UK drill, melodic rap, and global influences.

Production:

The project includes significant work from UK producer and engineer ProdByAmer, known for his detail-oriented approach and ability to deliver clarity and emotion in every mix. Amer handled the mixing, mastering, and additional production on “Ghost x S Wavey – Drop It,” and co-produced “Ghost x Blingy Fresh x Aniss – We Outside” and “Ghost x Skillz – Block” alongside Apollo SZN. His focus was on keeping the album’s sound consistent, capturing each track as if the listener were in the same room as the artist, creating a clean, immersive listening experience.

About:

Ghost VnX, born in Freetown, Sierra Leone and raised in London, is a dynamic and unapologetically real artist who brings a bold voice to the evolving sound of UK rap. His music lives at the intersection of street truth, emotional depth, and global ambition — delivered with a sharp pen, authentic cadence, and undeniable presence.

Before stepping off the grid, Ghost VnX had already built a strong foundation — gaining attention from legends like Safaree, Sean Paul, Busta Rhymes, and others who saw star power in his raw talent. With his breakout track “Cunch Boy” earning over 1 million Spotify streams, and a heavy collaboration featuring Sierra Leone’s Ambassador of Entertainment Kao Denero and known legend The Game. Ghost proved he could command attention both locally and globally. He had already begun making his mark internationally — notably dominating Algeria through his cross-cultural collaboration with prominent Algerian artist Ill Yes on “Have You Ever”, now his second-largest track, with nearly half a million to a million combined streams across platforms.

He’s also earned his place in the lineage of the UK scene — having shared platforms like Link Up TV, Blackbox, and other influential freestyle outlets that have hosted the rise of icons like Dave, Stormzy, Headie One, and Potter Payper. His presence on these channels cemented him as part of the culture’s next generation — one that isn’t afraid to go quiet, reset, and come back stronger.

After a two-year pause due to personal life changes, Ghost VnX re-emerges with clarity and fire in “One Take Freestyle” — a track that captures everything he’s become and everything he’s about to be. It’s raw. It’s elevated. It’s Ghost, renewed. The time away wasn’t silence — it was transformation. He returns with a new style, deeper vision, and a hunger that bleeds through every bar.

Though he may have gone “ghost” from the public, behind the scenes he was building, healing, and refining. Now, with the world listening again, Ghost VnX is not here to just take part — he’s here to take over.

This is more than a comeback. This is a new era.

Connect:

https://ditto.fm/no_in_between

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNI5hctM_bE