Lil Baby Drops Highly Anticipated Project ‘The Leaks’

Grammy-winning rap superstar Lil Baby has officially dropped his long-awaited project, The Leaks. Designed as a fan-focused gift, the project compiles full versions of long-circulating snippets and leaked tracks that have followed Baby throughout various phases of his career. From his early rise to his current run as one of rap’s top stars, the 15-track project is a thank you to the loyal day-one supporters who helped fuel his success.

The Leaks arrives with an impressive guest list featuring Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, and more. Its release also lines up with Lil Baby’s 31st birthday, adding another layer of celebration for the Atlanta rapper. Leading into the project, Baby launched his WHAM Wednesdays series and previewed the rollout with five new drops, including “All on Me” featuring G Herbo, “Real Shit,” “Otha Boy,” “Try to Love,” and “Middle of the Summer.”

To mark the release, Lil Baby has delivered a new visual for “Let’s Do It” featuring Playboi Carti and Skooly. The video highlights the trio, posted up against a fleet of luxury cars, flexing with their crews. Carti and Baby trade energetic verses about their rapid rise, with Baby spotlighting his journey from humble beginnings to massive success with lines like, “Mama couldn’t afford cable, now the big house with no neighbors.”