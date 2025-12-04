On today’s episode of Run It Back on FanDuel TV, Lou Williams offered new insight into why the Los Angeles Clippers abruptly parted ways with Chris Paul. According to Williams, the decision was driven by more than on-court struggles.

Lou explained that Paul’s leadership style, including holding players and coaches accountable, created internal tension. He added that Paul was also critical of the front office, which ultimately “was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Lou Williams gives insider info on the Clippers and Chris Paul 😱@MichelleDBeadle | @boogiecousins | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/WLQsEX8T6b — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 3, 2025

The Clippers recently announced they were sending Paul home during a disappointing 5-16 start, despite the veteran hoping to finish his final NBA season with the franchise. Williams’ comments add a new layer to the unexpected split, suggesting deeper organizational friction behind the move.