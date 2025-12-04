Paramount has appointed Louis Carr as President of BET, elevating one of the network’s most influential executives to its top leadership role. Carr steps into the position following the departure of Scott Mills, who exits after 23 years with the company. Carr will report directly to George Cheeks, Chair of TV Media at Paramount.

The move marks a pivotal moment for BET as it continues to expand its cultural influence and adapt to a rapidly evolving media landscape. Carr, who has spent 39 years at BET, is credited with reshaping the multicultural advertising industry, forging high-impact partnerships, and positioning BET as the global authority on Black culture and entertainment.

Cheeks praised Carr’s appointment, stating, “Louis’ leadership has been integral to BET’s success for nearly four decades. His vision for the future will drive innovation, deepen BET’s cultural impact, and position the brand for continued growth.”

Throughout his tenure, Carr has generated billions in advertising revenue and established landmark partnerships with companies including Procter & Gamble, Walmart, McDonald’s, Unilever, Meta, and Toyota. His data-driven approach helped BET build the industry’s largest body of insights on Black consumers, shaping strategy across content, marketing, and corporate engagement.

Carr called the new role the culmination of his life’s work. “BET and its commitment to Black and Brown communities has been my life’s work. It’s a privilege to lead the brand to the next level of excellence and impact.”

BET will continue strengthening its community connection while leveraging the full reach of the Paramount ecosystem under Carr’s leadership.