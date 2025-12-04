Netflix Responds to Diddy’s Cease & Desist Over “Sean Combs: The Reckoning”

Netflix has issued a response to the cease-and-desist letter from Sean “Diddy” Combs regarding the upcoming docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, executive-produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Diddy’s legal team claimed the series was a hit piece that resulted from Netflix rejecting his documentary proposal. According to reporter Loren Lorosa, Netflix denies the allegations, stating the claims are false and that the project has no connection to any prior conversations with Combs.

NETFLIX — has responded to Diddys cease & desist



The cease & desist is claiming that this new doc brought to you by 50 cent is a hit piece that only fell in 50 cents lap after diddys own documentary convos with Netflix fell through.



NETFLIX SAYS:

The claims being made about… pic.twitter.com/7mfV4gt8zJ — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) December 3, 2025

The streaming service emphasized that the footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest was legally obtained. Netflix confirmed the series is not intended as a hit piece or an act of retribution. Curtis Jackson serves as executive producer but does not have creative control, and participants were not paid to appear.

The docuseries is set to explore Combs’ career, personal life, and legal challenges, offering viewers an in-depth look at the music mogul’s life before and during the legal proceedings.