Nicola and Axel Paparusso Are Set To Bring Their Film, ‘Whispers of the Earth,’ to Hollywood and Make a Significant Impact on the Global Stage

Italian executive producer Nicola Paparusso, known for managing Khaby Lame and for his work on European cultural projects, is expanding his focus into international documentary filmmaking with Axel Paparusso, on their new film centred on the global climate crisis. The project, “Whispers of the Earth”, is set to be Paparusso’s Hollywood debut, following their earlier documentary “Anime di Coraggio” (Souls of Courage), which premiered at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival and chronicled life aboard an Italian Navy vessel.

Axel Paparusso & Nicola Paparusso

The new documentary is being developed by Paparusso Communication in collaboration with Ben Clayton of 4 Directional Studios and Tribal Alliance Productions. According to the production team, the film aims to highlight Indigenous knowledge systems and prophecies as central elements in understanding environmental change, an approach they describe as underrepresented in mainstream climate narratives.

The production brings together an international creative group that includes director Marc Tiley, known for his work on the Netflix series Ancient Apocalypse, and producer Georgina Lightning, whose credits include Older Than America. The film follows Gerald Auger, a Woodland Cree descendant, as he travels across North America engaging with community members, spiritual figures, and knowledge keepers from several Indigenous nations, including the Cree, Lakota, Hopi, Navajo, and Apache.

Gerald Auger

The executive producers say they intend to move away from conventional, colonial-era perspectives by incorporating Native languages throughout the documentary and foregrounding community voices. The project’s contributors include actor Wes Studi and activist Chase Iron Eyes.

The Paparusso’s have previously worked on projects addressing social and cultural issues. Their short film, “Se nel buio avrai paura” (If in the dark you will be afraid), examined themes of trauma and recovery, and they have produced social-awareness campaigns such as “Racism Is Not in Style” through the African Fashion Gate (AFG) association, which organises the Premio la Moda Veste la Pace (Fashion Wears Peace Awards).

Whispers of the Earth marks Paparusso’s latest effort to align filmmaking with broader conversations on climate change and cultural preservation. A release date for the documentary has not yet been announced.