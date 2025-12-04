On this date in 1990, Brand Nubian released their landmark debut album One For All on the legendary imprint Elektra Records. The project earned the coveted Five Mic rating in The Source and is still regarded as one of the most influential opening statements ever delivered in Hip Hop.

With production from Dante Ross, Skeff Anslem, the SD 50s, Jam, and the group members themselves, One For Allshowcased a dynamic blend of creativity, originality, and skill. In The Sources Record Report, the magazine praised the album as one that “overflows with creativity, originality, and straight up talent,” noting that it captured “a whole world of music, rhymes, and vibes with a completely new style.”

The formation of Brand Nubian dates back more than thirty years before this anniversary. Grand Puba Maxwell of the Masters of Ceremony connected with Derrick X and Lord Jamar Allah, eventually bringing in Alamo as the crew’s DJ. Together they created a four man collective rooted in the teachings of the Five Percent Nation. Their lyrics introduced a generation of young Black listeners to cultural knowledge, community consciousness, and spiritual insight at a moment when Hip Hop was expanding in multiple directions.

Though the original four man lineup only released this one album together, the legacy of One For All has remained powerful. Lord Jamar and Derrick X, who later became known as Sadat X, followed with two more Brand Nubian albums alongside their solo careers, while Puba also carved out his own lane with projects that further shaped the sound of the era. Still, it is their collective debut that stands as the cornerstone of their influence.

More than three decades later, the albums impact remains undeniable. Its message, its musicality, and its cultural relevance continue to echo through the work of artists who followed.

Salute to Grand Puba, Lord Jamar, Sadat X, Alamo, Stud Dougee, Dante Ross, Skeff Anslem, and everyone at Elektra who helped deliver one of the most important albums in Hip Hop history.