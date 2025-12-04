On this date in 2007, the Hip Hop community suffered a devastating loss when Chad Butler, known worldwide as Pimp C of Houstons legendary Underground Kingz with Bun B, passed away in West Hollywood at only 33 years old. The official cause was an overdose involving promethazine syrup, widely known on the streets as lean. His sudden passing sent shockwaves through the culture and left a void that has never truly been filled.

Born Chad Lamont Butler on December twenty nine 1973 in Port Arthur Texas, Pimp C grew into one of the most influential voices the South has ever produced. Alongside Bun B, he helped build UGK into a foundational pillar of Southern Hip Hop and a dominant force that shaped the sound of Texas rap for generations. Their work pushed the region into the national spotlight long before the rest of the country fully understood the depth of Southern artistry.

Pimp C’s legacy stretches far beyond his physical life. Over a career that spanned decades, he released nine UGK albums, six full length solo projects, and left behind an imprint so strong that artists across every region continue to honor him through their music. His unmistakable voice, sharp commentary, musical vision, and unwavering authenticity made him a standard bearer for what trill truly means.

His story was later preserved in the posthumous book Sweet Jones Pimp Cs Trill Life Story by Julia Beverly, offering fans and scholars a deeper look into the life and mind of one of Hip Hops most original creators.

Eighteen years later, the sound he helped pioneer remains alive in countless recordings, tributes, and generations of artists who still view Pimp C as a cultural compass. His influence is as present today as it was when he first emerged from Port Arthur with a style and spirit that could not be duplicated.

Rest in peace to the one and only Pimp C. Your legacy continues to live through the music, the movement, and the millions who keep your name alive.