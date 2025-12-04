Usher and Big Sean are joining forces on a major investment in the next wave of Detroit talent, unveiling a new initiative that will introduce young people to rapidly growing creative and technology careers. The two artists announced the Detroit Entertainment Innovation Incubator, a one million dollar project created in partnership with the Michigan Central Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan. The facility is set to open in February of 2026.

The incubator brings together the New Look Foundation created by Usher and the Sean Anderson Foundation along with Ilitch Sports plus Entertainment and the Goizueta Business School at Emory University. Together they are building a program that will guide Detroit youth into future centered industries. Participants will receive hands on experience in areas such as AI, virtual production, immersive design, and 3D creation. The space will feature a virtual production studio, an SFX lab, an autonomous training center, and a creators lounge that encourages both technical growth and artistic exploration.

Carolina Pluszczynski, the Chief Operating Officer at Michigan Central, noted her enthusiasm for what this project means for the community. She highlighted that the arrival of the incubator will give students access to tools and knowledge that are becoming essential in an evolving job market.

This new effort builds on long standing work from both artists through their foundations, each focused on mentorship, education, and real pathways for young people to move toward meaningful careers. Their joint investment strengthens Detroit’s growing role as a place where innovation and creativity can thrive.

With construction underway, the incubator places Usher and Big Sean at the heart of a citywide push to prepare Detroit youth for opportunities in entertainment, technology, and other fast developing fields across the country.