A brief music clip that leaked in August set off fresh conversations across hip hop discussions after it appeared to show Young Thug directing a pointed bar at Gunna on an unreleased track with Lil Baby. The two artists once moved in tight creative alignment, but their relationship shifted after both were pulled into a 2022 indictment. Gunna accepted a plea agreement that many critics labeled as cooperating with authorities which led to constant speculation about whether the bond between the former collaborators could ever return to what it was.

The leaked line that caught the most attention was a bar that stated that his connection with Gunna was tied to Troup which fans interpreted as a sign of emotional distance. Listeners debated whether the song signaled unresolved tension or simply reflected the moment Young Thug was in when he recorded it.

That conversation took another turn on December 3 when Lil Baby released the track titled Superman on his album The Leaks. Young Thug’s verse was present in the final version although any reference to Gunna had been removed. Neither artist offered clarification which left fans to interpret whether the revision suggested a desire to put past issues behind them or whether it was nothing more than a creative update.

Young Thug later addressed the broader situation during a September appearance on the Its Up There podcast. He hinted at a complicated emotional process explaining that he was still sorting through his feelings and wanted clarity about why certain events played out the way they did. His comments suggested a mix of loyalty and frustration while also acknowledging that the connection between them still carries weight even through the strain.