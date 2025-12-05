Angel Reese 1 Midnight Diamond Dust Drops December 11

Reebok and Angel Reese have announced the official release date for the Angel Reese 1 Midnight Diamond Dust colorway, arriving Dec. 11, 2025, at 10 AM EST on Reebok.com and at Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Inspired by the long days and late nights that define true dedication, the new colorway continues the story of Reese’s original Diamond Dust edition. “From sun up to sun down, the Midnight Diamond Dust colorway represents the long days followed by long nights of putting in the work,” said Reese. “This edition is for all those who hustle to achieve their dreams.”
Fans can also shop additional Angel Reese 1 Basketball Shoes on Reebok.com and at global retailers including Dick’s Sporting Goods and Foot Locker.