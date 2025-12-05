Hip hop icon Erick Sermon, one-half of the legendary duo EPMD, has released his new project Dynamic Duo’s Vol. 1, a celebration of the culture’s most powerful partnerships. The album arrives with the premiere of a new video for “Sidewalk Executives” featuring M.O.P., delivering the rugged energy fans expect from both acts.

Dynamic Duo’s Vol. 1 honors the influence of collaboration, showcasing an all-star lineup of iconic duos and partners across eras. The project includes contributions from Redman, Method Man, Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, The Game, Conway The Machine, Public Enemy, Cypress Hill, Tha Dogg Pound, Salt N Pepa, M.O.P., Heltah Skeltah and 38 Spesh. The album also features the first new EPMD record in more than ten years titled “Test Me.”

Sermon, who appears in the newly released Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, calls the album a creative challenge and a tribute to chemistry and timeless synergy. He shared that the project was designed to bring energy back to the culture while pushing himself as a producer and curator.

The rap veteran added that more volumes are planned, but wants the focus on the power and intent of Vol. 1 as it marks a new chapter in his more than 30-year career.