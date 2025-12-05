Grammy-nominated rap star and CMG standout GloRilla has returned with a major double release, debuting two new singles, “MARCH” and “Special,” along with a cinematic music video for “MARCH” directed by Troy Roscoe.

“MARCH” channels the power and pride of HBCU culture, blending GloRilla’s Memphis-rooted delivery with bold marching band energy. The video nods to the 2002 classic Drumline, placing Big Glo at the center of a full-scale band showdown that elevates the track’s intensity.

Her second release, “Special,” takes a more personal route. The song captures GloRilla asking her partner to tell her she is special while laying out the qualities that define her in her own words. It is confident, honest and unapologetically vulnerable, offering fans a deeper look into her mindset.

The new singles arrive during a career-defining moment for GloRilla, who is currently nominated for three Grammy Awards, including a historic Best Rap Album nomination. She is only the thirteenth woman ever to receive a nod in that category.

GloRilla also recently delivered a high-energy halftime performance with Grambling State University’s marching band at The Bayou Classic, sponsored by Adidas, giving fans an early taste of the spirit behind “MARCH.”

With rising accolades and consistent cultural impact, GloRilla continues to reaffirm her place among hip hop’s most exciting artists.