Google has released its annual Year in Search report, highlighting the trends and cultural moments that defined 2025. The data reflects trillions of searches and offers a clear picture of what captured global attention across music, entertainment, and internet culture.

One of the year’s most surprising standouts was the viral “6 7” trend. The music video for Doot Doot (6 7) by Philadelphia rapper Skrilla became one of the top trending videos of the year, landing at No. 7. The phenomenon was so widespread that parents drove the No. 1 search for “Why do kids say…” with the query “Why do kids say 67.”

Doechii and NBA Youngboy dominated conversations as top trending musicians, earning the No. 5 and No. 9 spots, respectively. Concert fashion was also a major focus for fans, with Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour sparking the biggest spike in concert outfit searches, taking the No. 1 position. Chris Brown’s concert outfits followed at No. 6.

Music continued to fuel curiosity through Google’s Hum to Search feature, where fans searched to identify earworm songs from Doechii (No. 3), Ravyn Lenae (No. 4), Drake (No. 5), Kendrick Lamar and SZA (No. 6), and Mariah The Scientist (No. 10).

In film, Ryan Coogler’s vampire thriller Sinners ranked as the No. 2 top trending movie of the year. Viewers also turned to Google for clarity, pushing it to No. 2 on the “Explained” list.

Reality TV reunions also made their mark. Baddies Midwest and Baddies Africa landed among the top trending reunion shows at No. 2 and No. 4.

Searches surrounding notable passings saw Malcolm Jamal Warner earn the No. 9 spot, underscoring his enduring cultural impact.

Google’s 2025 Year in Search showcases the moments that sparked curiosity, moved culture, and kept fans searching all year long.