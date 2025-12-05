Hard Rock Bet helped welcome the return of Miami Art Week by throwing one of the city’s hottest celebrations, a star-filled soiree that brought together major names from sports, music, and entertainment. The event drew inspiration from the sportsbook’s fall campaign and carried the theme of “The Hard Rock Bet Party,” which set the tone for a night of energy and celebrity presence.

Legendary artist Fat Joe headlined the attendee list, adding cultural weight to a gathering already packed with notable figures. Indiana Fever standout Sophie Cunningham attended alongside West Wilson of Summer House. At the same time, former New York Yankees star Gary Sheffield and NBA veteran Jeff Teague brought sports star power into the room. Teague was joined by his Club 520 co-hosts, DJ Wells and Bishop Henn, expanding the night’s mix of athletes and media personalities.

Miami’s football legacy was strongly represented as well. Former Hurricanes greats Jeremy Shockey, D. J. Williams, Edgerrin James, Jon Beason, and Antrel Rolle all showed out in style, making the event a reunion of local icons and national names.

Hosted at the iconic Prime Private in South Beach on Dec. 3, 2025, the party added a high-profile moment to Miami Art Week. Hard Rock Bet delivered a celebration that matched the cultural and creative energy of the city’s biggest annual gathering.