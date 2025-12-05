R&B artist Isaiah Falls has released the official music video for “Just a Dream,” featuring Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Alex Isley. The track appears on Isaiah’s latest EP, LUCKY YOU, and the visual is now available to watch online.

The “Just a Dream” video captures the emotional heart of the song, blending Caribbean-inspired warmth with smooth, soulful R&B. Featuring fluid motion, hazy lighting, and a textured, colorful palette, the visual creates a sensual, rhythm-driven atmosphere that enhances the song’s slow-burn romance. Isaiah and Alex’s chemistry shines throughout, combining vulnerability, depth, and emotional clarity to create a standout collaboration in today’s R&B landscape.

The song joins other collaborations on LUCKY YOU, including features from SiR, Chase Shakur, and Joyce Wrice. The project continues to solidify Isaiah Falls as a rising R&B talent, known for cinematic, culturally rooted music that feels both intimate and immersive.

2025 has been a breakout year for Isaiah. His album LVRS PARADISE (SIDE A) received widespread acclaim, and he completed the LVRS Paradise Tour across the US and UK. He also joined SiR on select dates of the Stepping Into The Light Tour, further expanding his presence on major R&B stages.

The Florida native’s momentum is bolstered by previous collaborations with Joony, Larry June, Karri, and Joe Kay. His breakout single “Florida Baby” earned him Billboard’s Rookie of the Month and a spot on Complex’s 2025 R&B Artists to Watch list, cementing him as one of R&B’s most captivating voices.