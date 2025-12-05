2K has unveiled the third NBA 2K26 Player Ratings update of the regular season, spotlighting three players whose recent performances have earned them rating boosts.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes rises to 88 OVR (+1) after a career season marked by new highs in scoring, efficiency, and rim protection. Barnes has led Toronto to a 15–7 record and second place in the Eastern Conference. His all-around impact and leadership make him a strong contender for his second All-Star selection.

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg climbs to 81 OVR (+1) following a breakout stretch. Over the past two weeks, Flagg has averaged 20.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game, highlighted by a 35-point performance against the Clippers. The No. 1 overall pick is quickly establishing himself as Dallas’s next superstar.

Knicks forward Josh Hart earns the largest increase at 81 OVR (+3). Averaging 16.4 points and 9.9 rebounds in 28.8 minutes per game over the last two weeks, Hart continues to showcase his versatility. His consistent production has been crucial to New York’s championship aspirations and strong start to the season.

Fans can view the full list of updated NBA 2K26 player ratings on the official site.