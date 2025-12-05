Offset delivered a major surprise in Miami during Gunna’s sold-out Wun World Tour stop at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, transforming an already electric night into a standout culture moment. Fans erupted as Offset hit the stage, joining Gunna for high-energy performances of “Prada Dem” from Gunna’s One of Wun album and “Different Species” from Offset’s new mixtape, Haunted By Fame. Their onstage chemistry underscored why collaborations between the two Atlanta stars continue to resonate across hip hop.

Offset kept the momentum going with a rapid-fire run of his own hits, including “Say My Grace” and the era-defining “Bad and Boujee,” giving the crowd a full Offset experience before exiting the stage.

The moment arrives during a massive year for Offset, who released two major projects, KIARI and Haunted By Fame. KIARI included the hit “Bodies” featuring J.I.D., a track he recently performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with J.I.D., BNYX, and Drowning Pool. The single has earned more than 77 million streams to date.

Offset also wrapped a string of arena dates on NBA YoungBoy’s sold-out Make America Slime Again Tour, further cementing his status as one of rap’s most exciting performers.