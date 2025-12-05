OWN and the NAACP joined forces on Monday December one for an exclusive post event celebration that blended glamour, gratitude, and cultural impact at The Aster Club. The private gathering honored the powerful partnership between the network and the organization, spotlighting their shared commitment to storytelling that uplifts communities and shapes the cultural landscape.

The evening brought together an impressive roster of talent and leadership, including OWN President Tina Perry, the incomparable Iyanla Vanzant of Iyanla Fix My Life, Amber Stevens West and Corbin Reid from The Christmas Showdown, Ready to Love host Tommy Miles, cast members from the hit series Love and Marriage Huntsville, executive producer Carlos King, representatives from Jesse Collins Entertainment’s new series Heart and Hustle Houston, along with key NAACP members and select press.

Guests arrived to a black carpet entrance that set the tone for the night’s celebratory energy. Once inside, Tina Perry opened the event with thoughtful remarks that underscored OWN’s mission to champion diverse voices and amplify stories that resonate across generations.

Attendees enjoyed an elevated VIP experience complete with specialty cocktails, curated small plates, and a lively soundscape provided by DJ Dar Jar. The space was adorned with striking brand visuals and interactive features, including a step and repeat and a portrait station that evoked classic Hollywood elegance, giving each guest a moment to shine.

The celebration highlighted the synergy between OWN and the NAACP, honoring the work, creativity, and cultural influence of OWN’s on screen talent and storytellers. As a final touch, guests departed with a custom blanket, a warm reminder of the connection and community fostered through this continued partnership.

It was an evening defined by appreciation, artistry, and purpose, marking another milestone in the ongoing collaboration between OWN and the NAACP.