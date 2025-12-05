Ozuna and Beéle have officially released their new joint album, STENDHAL, available now on all streaming platforms via Nibiru International. The project brings together two of the most distinct voices in Latin music, merging Puerto Rican and Colombian artistry into a vibrant cultural fusion.

STENDHAL draws inspiration from Stendhal Syndrome, a rare emotional and physical reaction to overwhelming beauty. Ozuna and Beéle channel that concept into a multi-sensory experience rooted in Caribbean rhythms, Afrobeat textures, and Latin pop elements. Across 14 tracks, the duo blends melodic vocals and diverse production to explore themes of love, passion, and movement.

The album follows their recent single Pikito, released earlier this week alongside its music video. The visual features both artists singing to their love interests during a game of spin the bottle. STENDHAL also includes their earlier collaboration Enemigos, paired with a video showing the pair performing on a yacht.

Ozuna continues to cement his legacy as one of the most influential Latin artists of his generation. Recently ranked No. 10 on Billboard’s Top Latin Artists of the 21st Century list and No. 7 on Complex’s All Time Reggaeton Artists list, he has sold more than 15 million records and earned multiple major accolades, including two Latin Grammys and four Guinness World Records.

Beéle, one of Colombia’s rising stars, brings his refreshing Caribbean-inspired sound to the project. Known for collaborations with Marc Anthony, Nicky Jam, and Maluma, he continues to expand his global reach with STENDHAL.