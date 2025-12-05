Top Dawg Entertainment will return to Nickerson Gardens in Watts, California, on December 18 and 19 for the 12th Annual TDE Holiday Charity Concert and Community Celebration. The two-day event continues a tradition that has become a cornerstone of the holiday season for residents, bringing music, resources, and joy to one of Los Angeles’ most underserved communities.

This year’s celebration begins December 18 with the Holiday Charity Concert, followed by a full community giveback and toy distribution on December 19. Presented by Top Dawg Love the Kids, a 501 3C launched in 2023, the event reflects TDE’s longstanding commitment to uplifting the neighborhood that helped shape its rise.

Last year’s gathering drew more than 10,000 attendees. It distributed over $750,000 in toys, clothing, and other essentials, thanks to contributions from partners including Wasserman, Live Nation, Amazon Music Rotation, RCA Records, Converse, and the Los Angeles Rams. The event also featured a job fair in partnership with HACLA’s Watts WorkSource Center, offering on-site employment opportunities with organizations dedicated to reentry support.

The 2025 concert will feature performances from the full TDE roster: SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Doechii, Isaiah Rashad, SiR, Ray Vaughn, Ab-Soul, Zacari, and Kal Banx, along with special guests. Past surprise performers have included Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Glorilla, A$AP Ferg, and others. Entry is granted through donations of unwrapped toys, clothing, shoes, or other items for local families.

The Community Giveback will include complimentary activities such as toy distribution, raffles, youth sports, photo installations, a snow experience, free barbering, and on-site job opportunities. Sponsors this year include Jakks Pacific Toys, Red Bull, UGG, Nike, Universal Music Group, and more.