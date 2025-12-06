Apple Music has released its highly anticipated 2025 Year End Charts, celebrating the songs, artists, and cultural moments that defined the past year across streams, Shazam activity, radio spins, lyric reads, and more. Leading the pack is ROSÉ and Bruno Mars’ smash hit “APT.,” which dominates multiple lists including Top Songs of 2025: Global, Top 100: Shazam, Top 100: Global Radio, and Top 100: Lyrics.

This year also marks the breakthrough of several rising artists. Gracie Abrams lands at No. 6 with “That’s So True,” while Alex Warren claims No. 7 with “Ordinary.” Morgan Wallen leads all artists with 12 entries in the Top 100, and Apple Music’s Artist of the Year, Tyler, The Creator, makes his year end debut with “Sticky,” featuring Sexyy Red, GloRilla, and Lil Wayne.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA emerged as the year’s standout duo, each securing major chart placements individually and together. Kendrick appears five times in the Top 25, more than any artist, while SZA notches three entries. Their collaborations “luther” (No. 2) and “30 For 30” (No. 10) stand among the year’s most streamed tracks.

Lola Young also saw a breakout year. Her hit “Messy” soared globally, placing No. 2 on the Top 100: Shazam chart and No. 3 on the Top 100: Global Radio list. Viral moments shaped the Shazam rankings, including MOLIY’s Afropop anthem “Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix]” and the resurgence of classics like Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know” and Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris.”

KPop Demon Hunters’ “Golden” made major waves, landing at No. 15 on the Global chart and top five on both the Lyrics and Sing lists. Kendrick Lamar leads all artists on the Lyrics chart with nine entries, while Gigi Perez’s “Sailor Song” continues its viral run at No. 30.

Listeners can explore the full 2025 year end suite, including Top 100: Fitness and featured songwriter playlists, now on Apple Music.